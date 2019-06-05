MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeowner fired a shot at a burglar in Mobile hitting the crook in the foot, according to police.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Chin Street. Investigators said the burglar was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The suspect's name has not been released.
