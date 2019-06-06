MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police say a homeowner was shot Thursday morning after he found someone breaking into his car.
It happened around 6 a.m. on Spring Grove off of Dawes Road in West Mobile.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said the victim apparently interrupted a vehicle burglary when the suspect fired shots at him. Police said the man's injuries are possibly life-threatening.
Investigators have not released any other details about the case or the shooter.
