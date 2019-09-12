Police continue to search for a pair of men who attempted to break into a West Mobile residence today.
Officers were in the area of the 5000 block of Burma Road in reference to an attempted residential burglary. Officials say no entry was made into the home.
We're told that two male subjects fled the scene after the homeowners returned home. Police say one of the homeowners may have driven after the two guys as they were running.
Officers setup a perimeter and were actively searching the area for about 2 hours to no avail.
Officials say both subjects are black males and that one subject was wearing a white shirt and the other subject possibly has on red pants
The home on Burma Road which is near an elementary school. School had already been dismissed when all of this happened.
Meanwhile the brazen crime in broad daylight shook neighbors up a bit.
"I just think its kinda crazy. Its happening more and more in neighborhoods that you wouldn't think it would be happening in," one neighbor said.
If you know anything that could help, call Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-1700.
