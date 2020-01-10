Perhaps nowhere are people keeping a closer eye on the weather than in those areas of Mobile County that were hit by two confirmed tornadoes in late October.
You can find blue tarps still on some roofs of homes near near Bloomington Drive and Johnson Road South and crews making repairs.
Dolly Dema talked about what the tornado did to her home.
She said, "I had cracks in my ceiling, it's all cracked. I had two big holes in the roof. Everything was demolished out here. I had debris up against the door."
Dema said she has a new roof now, but the ceiling still has to be re-done, and there's other work left.
She said making repairs is a time consuming process.
Dema said, "It takes a while because by the time the adjuster comes and does everything and gives you a price and, then, you've got to hire somebody and, then, you try to hire somebody to do all the work instead of one person doing this and doing that, you know. But it's coming along."
Down the street, another person who had damage from the twister said she's worried about potential bad weather Saturday.
And Dema said she knows what she'll be doing Saturday, and where to take cover should there be a tornado warning.
She said, "I'm going to be watching TV and getting ready to run to the bathroom."
