CITRONELLE Ala, (WALA) Citronelle police are investigating a shooting death that happened after a party just before 10 p.m. Saturday
According to Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris two men got into a confrontation after a party outside a home on Paul Drive in Citronelle. One man a 34 year old had a knife. The other man 18 years of age had a gun. According to Citronelle police during the confrontation the man with the gun fired fatally wounding the man with the knife.
Citronelle police are in the early stages of the investigation. According to police the man with the gun may have fired in self defense. Citronelle police questioned multiple witnesses. Police officials will release the names of the two men Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.