Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile is headed toward the most homicides in the past 10 years, currently sitting at 32 for the year.

An unidentified victim was found shot and killed in a field not far off Michigan Avenue this afternoon, making this the 6th homicide of the month for Mobile.

He was found off Sumner Drive, and homicide detectives are still trying to find out his identity.

Mobile Police are pleading for the violence to stop.

"We do need the public's help in curtailing this crime," said Mobile Police Public Information Officer, Katrina Frazier. "This has to stop. We are losing too many young people."

Currently, 2017 had the most homicides with 50. The next highest is 2020 with 46. If Mobile doubles the amount of homicides they saw in the first 6 months of the year, by the end of the year, they could be at 52 homicides.

Just last week, another young man was killed off Government Street.

The victim was Jaylun Cassino, 19 years old.

Tonight, no arrests have been made for either case.