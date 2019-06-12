MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Port city is still mourning the loss of 31-year-old Sam Wilson, a man who was shot and killed by who police believe is a gang of gun traffickers Thursday morning.
For the first time, FOX 10 news spoke to a friend of Wilson. Wilson was known and loved by many in the Port City.
Now his friend Rodney Watson II wants to get in front of this story, while police look for the person responsible for this killing and change the narrative of it. He hopes to shed light on who Wilson really was.
"Sam was probably one of the most genuine people I've ever met," Watson said. "You're always able to have a good time with him. Both of us were real big goofs so we cracked a lot of jokes, you know, played a lot. He's just somebody that anybody could enjoy time with."
Watson said he was devastated when he heard the news about the shooting. He knew it was pretty bad but hoped Wilson would pull through.
"One of our mutual friends gave me a call. He said 'did you hear about what happened to Sam' and I had no idea at that point and when he told me, my first reaction was anger," he said.
Watson said Wilson's death was a hard pill to swallow. Watson and Wilson met about 10 years ago when they were working at Walmart. Years later, they started working at Austal together. They were roommates until a few months ago when Wilson moved to his home on Spring Grove West and Watson was Wilson's broker.
"Honestly it still hurts. But It makes me mad too but he isn't somebody that was lost due to an illness or an accident, he was taken," Watson explained.
Watson said the pain is like a scab that just won't heal. He said memories of the good times help though.
"Probably when we would compete with each other in basketball or maybe video games. The majority of the time I would win, but it was always hilarious how he would cheat and then he would always brag about the one time he beat me. If I let him win anything, he would never let me live it down," he explained.
Moving forward, Watson said he's hoping for justice in this. He wants whoever did this to pay the penalty for the crime they committed.
"One side of me wants to be forgiving because I know if you could do something that file, there's really something wrong. And then the other side of me wants a little retaliation to be honest," Watson said. "I'm trying to lean more to the forgiving side, right. That's what God wants us to be."
There will be a candle vigil for Wilson on Friday night at 7 pm in front of Wilson's home on Spring Grove West. Details are on the flyer.
Wilson will be laid to rest Saturday. His funeral service will be held at Nazarene Full Gospel Baptist Church at 1695 W I-65 Service Rd N, Mobile, AL 36618. Visitation is at 2 pm and the funeral service begins at 3 pm.
The internment will be held at Mobile Memorial Gardens.
