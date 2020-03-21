MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- While hospitals and doctors offices along the Gulf Coast are caught up in a nationwide struggle to test for the Coronavirus, a local doctor is stepping in.
“Really nobody’s been able to get their hands on tests and it seems like a lot of them are being allocated towards the hotspots in the country... California, New York and Florida.”
Dr. Darren Waters with Greater Mobile Urgent Care says a lack of testing is holding us back.
With limited testing available at local hospitals, so far there have only been two confirmed cases in Mobile County, but Dr. Waters believes that number is much higher.
“Once we start revving up testing I think you’ll see quite a few positives come about.”
Greater Mobile Urgent Care will be the first urgent care center in Mobile to offer on-site Coronavirus testing at their West Mobile clinic starting on Monday by partnering with a private lab to make it happen.
Screening regarding coronavirus and other health concerns can be made by calling the Greater Mobile Urgent Care tele-health line at 251-633-0123 and pressing *.
“That physician will talk to you personally and go ahead and go over any medical problems you might have. It doesn’t have to be coronavirus, but if it is in reference to coronavirus make sure you meet guidelines for testing and we’ll get you scheduled for an appointment and get you tested that day.”
Kits from Greater Mobile Urgent Care will be sent off to Birmingham.
A similar set-up is in place for Infirmary Health where drive through testing also starts on Monday by appointment only.
Limited appointments can be scheduled by calling Infirmary Health’s hotline at 251-341-CV19.
The hotline opens on Sunday, March 22 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and closes March 27th.
Infirmary Health representatives say if the nurse determines testing is needed a drive through location will be given over the phone.
More hope can also be found at Ladd Peebles Stadium and The Grounds where tents are already set up.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson says they'll need test kits to start drive through testing there.
Dr. Waters says Mayor Sandy Stimpson is expecting those kits on April 1st.
Dr. Waters says for high risk patients it could take two days to get results and up to five for lower risk patients.
