MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Southern Cancer Center wants to make sure that you are informed.

Dr. Sherri Arledge joined FOX10 News at 4 to talk about Hormone Replacement Therapy and its link to breast cancer.

Dr. Arledge says Menopausal side effects can dramatically reduce quality of life for some women and many use hormone replacement therapy. However, using HRT does increase the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. As a result, many women struggle to determine if the benefits of HRT outweigh those risks.

Dr. Arledge explained the benefits of Hormone Replacement Therapy.

“Hormone Replacement Therapy is a medication that women can take to increase their estrogen levels after they've been through natural menopause. Often times women will experience symptoms of menopause beginning, even in their 40s, extending up to the age of 60 or later. 80% of women will get symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, difficulty sleeping, and hormone replacement therapy is one way to deal with some of those symptoms.”

We asked about the risk associated with using HRT.

“There was a very large study called the Women's Health Initiative which was initially published in 2002, and this was the first study that showed that there was indeed some increased risk of breast cancer for women who took combination hormone replacement therapy meaning the combination that includes estrogen and progesterone. That study showed that somewhere around three cases per 1000 could be attributed to taking this hormone replacement therapy,” explained Dr. Arledge.

There are some things Dr. Arledge says you need to do before going on HRT.

“The most important thing is you want to talk to your provider, that could be your primary care doctor, it could be your OB GYN. And the most important thing is you want to know what your history is and what your family history is, so that you know what your particular risk may be, and balance that with the benefits that you can see from hormone replacement therapy.”

Dr. Arledge says there is a safe way to take HRT while also monitoring your risk for cancer.

“Typically, once you have a consultation with your provider. If you decide that your symptoms such as the hot flashes, the insomnia, are significant enough that warrant taking the hormone replacement therapy, then you want to take it for the shortest length of time possible, to try and help with your symptoms. You want to use the lowest dose that you can that gives you the benefit. And you want to periodically reassess with your doctor, is this still the right thing for me to do. Have I had any changes in my health, have I heard of anyone in my family that has breast cancer or other risks that might mean let's take it down a notch or let's go ahead and stop that therapy now,” said Dr. Arledge.

If someone has questions about Hormone Therapy, Dr. Arledge says a great place to start is with your Primary Care Physician. But if you don’t have one, you can talk to your OB-GYN. For women who have a personal history of breast cancer or a strong family history of breast cancer, they can talk to their oncologist.

