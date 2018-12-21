Christmas came a few days early for some displaced Virginia College students.
Treneese Hunt has been working towards becoming a nurse for four years now.
She was one of many seniors looking forward to Graduation day, but her dream seemed to slip away when Virginia College abruptly closed its doors.
"I felt very let down because I was told a lot of things and made a lot of promises about my future, my education as a nurse. It was a big let down and very heartbreaking again." said Hunt.
Again, because unbelievably the same thing happened to Hunt two years when she was a student at I.T.T. Tech.
To see the light go out of their eyes at a time when it shouldn't have, I felt like they failed them," said Dr. Tochie Lofton, with Mobile Infirmary Medical Center.
So Bishop State and Mobile Infirmary, where Hunt was completing her clinicals, stepped in, paying for all nursing seniors to finish up their degree on a different campus.
Hunt says its the best Christmas present she's ever received.
"Bishop State has made this Christmas merry for me and my family," said Hunt, "don't lose hope, there is always someone that is willing to help, just keep the faith and remember that nothing is done is vain."
Bishop State says they hope to be able to accept as many Virginia College students as possible to start school as soon as January.
The school has open enrollment through the month of December, but say it is first come first serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.