MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- While it may be the official start of summer, locals will tell you it's felt like it for a while. And as we know along the Gulf Coast -- it's only just begun.
Across the grassy pastures of Municipal Park, there's more than just a little friendly competition heating up.
"It's terrible... What can I say," said Rivers Sherrod.
Despite the heat, Sherrod and friends are forging on -- getting in a round of disc golf ahead of this weekend's big tournament.
"We're on hole 2, and have 18. We just started. We're from Mobile... We are used to this... (laughs)," said Sherrod.
Visiting from Tampa, Matthew Vivirito says the Alabama heat is no joke!
"It's really humid. I thought coming in this weekend it was going to be a little bit cooler. I knew it was going to be hot but not as humid. But you can't take Alabama weather -- man it's crazy," said Vivirito.
And while you may think they're crazy, you may change your mind when you hear the cash prizes that are on the line.
"If you make a hole in one it's $150. If you hit the money hole, which I was told today was hole #12 it's $850," said A.J. Gates. "Not so bad when there's money at stake."
Just an hour earlier, the extreme heat could not go unnoticed in my Facebook live. While covering breaking news downtown -- my phone died from overheating.
Meanwhile the thermostat inside the car was a smothering 95 degrees as we approached the Causeway. While the fish were biting for some, the coastal breeze was making it bearable for others.
"It's nice now.. very comfortable. Fish aren't biting, but it's comfortable," said Al Petway.
The summer season officially goes through September 23rd, but as we know here on the Gulf Coast -- the heat and humidity last well beyond that.
