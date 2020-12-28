10 years in prison for illegal streaming? It's in the Covid-19 relief bill

The US Capitol in the afternoon before lawmakers vote to pass a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill on December 21, 2020, in Washington, DC. Cheriss May/Getty Images

 Cheriss May/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance. They had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president. Senators are set to return to session Tuesday to consider the measure.

