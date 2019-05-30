The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday gave final approval to a largely symbolic bill that prohibits employers from paying women less than men for the same work.
Federal law already makes that illegal, but Alabama is one of only two states that did not have a similar state law. State Rep. Adline Clarke (D-Mobile) sponsored bill and has pushed the issue for several years.
“Today is a great day for Alabama,” she said in a prepared statement following the vote. “This legislation will not only level the playing field for all our workers but will also have a significant impact for our families and economy.”
Prior to the vote, Clarke expressed gradittude to the state Senate for passing the bill.
“This legislation is especially important for women, who too often are paid less than men for the same work,” she stated. “With that said, the passage of this legislation is important for all our working men, women and families across the state because when we treat everyone equally and ensure a level playing field, everyone benefits.”
The state Senate on Thursday unanimously passed the Equal Pay Act, with minor changes. The House accepted those changes Thursday on a 20-0 vote, with 78 abstentions. It now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.
The Senate version included an amendment giving workers two years to challenge discriminatory pay. That is one year longer than the original House bill. It also requires employees to make specific allegations and not just lodge a general complaint.
The Senate also included language stating that an employer shall not refuse to interview, hire, promote or employ an applicant, or retaliate against an applicant for employment because the applicant does not provide wage history.
The Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman tweeted Thursday that Clarke called Lilly Ledbetter, an Alabama woman whose pay disparity lawsuit went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and inspire the Lilly Ledbetter Act. Ledbetter was “elated” at the bill’s passage, according to the tweet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.