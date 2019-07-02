PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A house in Prichard went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the burning building on Etowah Avenue in Alabama Villiage.
The house was a total loss, but no one was hurt. Prichard firefighters had to battle the blaze in temperatures in the mid-90s.
