ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A house on Ono Island erupted in flames Sunday evening, sending flames and a huge plume of black smoke into the air around sunset.

Firefighters rushed to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and extinguished the flames, but not before the house suffered extensive damage to the interior.

A neighbor told FOX10 News anchor Byron Day that a family was grilling out when the fire started. They were able to safely make it out of the home.

No injuries were reported.