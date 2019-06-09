ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A house on Ono Island erupted in flames Sunday evening, sending flames and a huge plume of black smoke into the air around sunset.
Firefighters rushed to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and extinguished the flames, but not before the house suffered extensive damage to the interior.
A neighbor told FOX10 News anchor Byron Day that a family was grilling out when the fire started. They were able to safely make it out of the home.
No injuries were reported.
