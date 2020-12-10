Washington, D.C. -- Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) issued the following statement after the House passed his bill to rename the Fairhope post office the William “Jack” Jackson Edwards III Post Office Building.
“Jack Edwards is one of Alabama’s greatest public servants whose leadership in Washington and Alabama left an indelible mark. I thank my colleagues – many who remember Jack fondly for his service and remarkable accomplishments – for supporting my bill to bestow this honor to Jack’s memory ," Byrne said. "I appreciate Senator Shelby and Senator Jones for their help to now push the bill through the Senate and hopefully on to President Trump for his signature.”
The bill, H.R.6418 , now goes to the Senate where it awaits passage before being signed into law.
Last year, Byrne led a moment of silence of the House floor for Congressman Edwards where he praised Edwards’ principles of “unquestioned integrity, commitment to others, and respect for all.”
