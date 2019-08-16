MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A plan announced this week to demolish a pair of public housing complexes comes with challenges – both for the affected residents and authorities who will have to decide what rises in its place.
The Mobile Housing Board told residents of R.V. Taylor Plaza and Thomas James Place, which both are off of Michigan Avenue and date back decades, that they will tear down the homes over the next five years.
The current residents – a little more than 500 people combined – will be able to choose between moving to another public housing complex or accepting vouchers to rent private houses or apartments under the government’s Section 8 program.
Residents will have some time to mull that decision. Officials said the first relocations will not take place for another eight months to a year. The process will play out over the next five years.
If they choose to enter the private market, residents will exacerbate a supply-and-demand problem. Budget constraints and insufficient numbers of landlords participating in the Section 8 program hamper efforts to serve low-income residents, according to officials.
“It’s always money,” said Michael Pierce, the executive director of the Mobile Housing Board. “You have more demand than you actually have resources to be able to meet the need. And then … there is a shortage of safe, decent affordable housing here in Mobile, as well as in Baldwin County.”
Mobile currently has 1,664 poor families living in public housing, with another 3,782 families receiving Section 8 vouchers. That leaves 3,585 on waiting lists for Section 8. Pierce said those waits can last years but added that it depends on where applicants want to live.
“But suffice it to say, it’s extremely lengthy,” he said.
Current residents get first priority
Pierce said the people living in the R.V. Taylor and Thomas James developments will get first priority since the board is displacing them.
“And so, we can’t literally make them homeless,” he said.
But Pierce added that it will mean even longer waits for applicants already on waiting lists.
The shortage of affordable housing is not unique to Mobile, according to advocates for the poor.
“Across Alabama, we’re seeing a shortage that’s been identified as 70,000 units for very low-income Alabamians,” said Jim Carnes, policy director for Alabama Arise. “So, we know that we’re operating at a deficit there. So, I would just be concerned about the availability in other neighborhoods.”
Carnes said relocating people is no easy task. He said housing officials should be mindful of the proximity of public transportation and other resources in the areas where current residents will move to.
Carnes said the state could help increase the supply of affordable housing. He noted that the Alabama Legislature created to a housing trust fund several years ago. But there’s a hitch; lawmakers never have funded it.
“That fund was designed to support a range of housing construction and rehabilitation and modification for the low-income residential market,” he said. “But Alabamians can’t take advantage of it, because the Legislature has failed to kind of live up to the promise of that line item that it created.”
What to do with the property?
Still to be determined is what to do with the 300 acres that comprise R.V. Taylor and Thomas James. The board could construct new homes. Or, it could sell all or part of the land.
Pierce said the agency’s Board of Commissioners – which will make the final decision – should explore a mixed-use redevelopment that would include new housing, retail businesses and perhaps even industry.
“Right now, you don’t have really convenient access to goods and services within that community,” he said. “You don’t have strip malls, if you will, where they can go and get their hair care products. You don’t have a pharmacy there. You don’t have a grocery store within the community.”
Whatever happens, Pierce said, the property “might look completely different than what it looks like today, depending upon those factors.”
Pierce pointed to the Orange Grove public housing complex off of Water Street, which underwent a redevelopment several years ago that demolished older buildings and constructed new homes. The new development has fewer residents. He said it is in line with a national trend away from dense development in public housing.
“What we’ve learned over time, and what history has taught us, is that that doesn’t work,” he said.
This is not the first time that housing officials targeted R.V. Taylor for a major overhaul. Officials had planned to tear down homes and redevelop the property several years ago under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Residential Assistance Demonstration program.
But the Mobile Housing Board never executed the plan, which Pierce attributed to a “perfect storm” of turnover among housing commissioners and staff departures that created a “vacuum of leadership.”
The Mobile Airport Authority has expressed interest in the property as part of an expansion of Mobile Downtown Airport. But Pierce said it is unlikely the Housing Board would sell all of the land to the airport.
Since Pierce also serves on the Airport Authority board, he said he would not take part in any possible discussions about a land sale involving the two organizations.
