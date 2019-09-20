We are learning more from fire officials about how many rescues there were in Mobile during that heavy rain Thursday, and how those rescues were handled.
It has flooded before on Midtown streets, but rarely like this.
Many drivers who did navigate through flooded streets had to drive around stalled cars.
Bridget Anderson's car stalled on Dauphin Street.
She says she got out of the vehicle and called her husband to come from home to get her.
Anderson said a police officer offered to take her down a short ways to a pharmacy store, but she said, "I was looking down there and I said, 'I don't know if I want to be down there.' "
Anderson's husband said, "My street wasn't that bad, but, as I went up, it was worse than this. I said, 'Lord, let me make it.' "
Mobile Fire-Rescue officials said crews made more than 60 water rescues.
Steven Millhourse with Mobile Fire-Rescue said, "Once we were able to help someone, we just noticed that there was dozens of other stranded motorists: again, probably not documented as per se, because they weren't call-ins, but we just went from car to car to car."
They say, fortunately, no one was hurt.
But Millhouse said dispatchers received tons of calls.
He said, "Dispatchers and the communications officers, as they receive the information, it's routed to either Mobile Fire or Mobile Police, depending upon the information that's given."
Fire-Rescue handled water rescues, police handled a number of accidents.
Each crew moved carefully, finding alternate routes that weren't flooded.
Millhouse said, "We will review certain things, as to how we can improve. We're always looking to get better."
And if you find yourself needing a water rescue, Millhouse said, "Call 911. That's why we're here."
Bridget Anderson is glad she called for help.
She said, "I said, 'I don't want to be sitting in this car tonight.' "
Fire officials said another big problem with the rain Thursday was that it came around rush hour and not long after school let out.
