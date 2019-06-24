One of the biggest and most fun events of the Distinguished Young Women's scholarship program took place in Mobile Monday: the oyster eating contest.
Madison Dochety of Tennessee won the contest at Wintzell's Restaurant in downtown Mobile.
The young ladies had five minutes to eat the most oysters.
And Madison ate 39!
When asked if she liked oysters, Madison said, "I do, but not 39. Typically, I don't eat them raw."
The next event in the scholarship program is Wednesday, with community night at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.