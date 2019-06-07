On Tuesday, June 6 in 1944, the world saw the largest naval, air and land operation in history.
D-Day, as it's known today, was just one part of the larger Operation Overlord, the code-name for the Battle of Normandy.
When Allied forces landed on the Normandy coast their success hinged courage, devotion, duty -- and also technology.
In many facets of the battle, technological advances gave Allied troops the upper hand. The most famous and fearsome: the Manhattan Project atomic bombs that led to the surrender of the Japanese in 1945. But there were many others, including radar which helped the Allies know what was coming at them from the enemy.
Perhaps, the most crucial bits of technology, the one that helped the Allies launch the surprise attack on Normandy, was the hull of a boat — the Higgins boat. Chances are, you've seen pictures of this hulking nautical miracle, the one that carried troops right onto Normandy’s beach.
It was built by inventor named Andrew Higgins, and gave the Allies the advantage in amphibious assaults. The boat's importance to the success of D-Day has earned it a place in the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
