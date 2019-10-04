The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an abortion case from Louisiana that could have implications for Alabama.
At issue is a law that requires doctors to have rights to admit patients at local hospitals in order to be able to perform abortions at clinics. It is nearly identical to a 2013 Alabama law that a federal judge struck down.
If the high court were to side with Louisiana in the coming term, it likely would prompt a push by anti-abortion activists in Alabama to try to resurrect the 2013 law.
Eric Johnston, president of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition, told FOX10 News that he would expect Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to ask the courts to take a new look at the 2013 law if Louisiana wins.
Friday’s addition of the abortion case adds to what already promised to be a blockbuster Supreme Court term, with cases on immigration, gun rights and protections for LGBT employees.
For Louisiana to win, the high court would have to overturn a precedent set just three years ago in a case called Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, in which a 5-3 majority ruled that a Texas law requiring hospital admitting privileges posed an “undue burden” on abortion because it was a requirement many abortion doctors could not meet.
But that was before the addition of Justice Neil Gorsuch, who replaced the deceased Justice Antonin Scalia, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanugh’s predecessor, Anthony Kennedy, sided with the court’s liberal wing to provide the majority in the Texas case.
“There’s been some changes on the U.S. Supreme Court, which I think will make a difference,” Johnston said. “I believe that the admitting privilege law is a valid law, and it addresses a need.”
But Randall Marshall, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, said the Supreme Court normally is reluctant to overturn such a recent decision. He said that may cause Chief Justice John Roberts to side with the liberal justices even though he was in the minority in the 2016 Texas case.
“I do think that Chief Justice Roberts is very concerned about not looking like the court is a political institution,” he said.
Despite predictions that Kavanaugh’s confirmation would cause the Supreme Court to move quickly to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion nationwide, the justices have appeared reluctant to take on the hot button issue. The court has declined to hear a number of abortion appeals since Kavanaugh took the bench, including a law in Alabama that would have outlawed a late-term procedure that opponents call “dismemberment abortion.”
But the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals forced the Supreme Court’s hand when it upheld the Louisiana law. That left the high court with a choice between allowing the law to take effect without a hearing before the new justices to taking the case and making a ruling one way or the other.
Marshall characterized the 5th Circuit as a “rogue appeals court” because the ruling directly contradicts the Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision that invalidated the nearly identical Texas law.
“What the 5th Circuit was doing essentially was thumbing its nose at the Supreme Court, and we hope and expect that the Supreme Court will simply reverse the 5th Circuit as it did in 2016,” he said.
The 2013 Alabama was similar to the ones passed in both Texas and Louisiana – so similar, in fact, that the state in 2016 dropped its appeal of U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson’s ruling striking it down after the Supreme Court issued its Whole Woman’s Health decision.
Marshall disagreed with Johnston’s contention that the invalidated Alabama statute could resurface in the courts if Louisiana wins. He said the Legislature would have to pass a new law.
Alabama state Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore), who earlier this year sponsored a sweeping abortion ban that so far has been blocked by the courts, predicted lawmakers would return to the hospital admitting privileges issue if the high court sides with Louisiana.
“If that were to happen, we’ll probably bring a new law up and push that forward,” he said.
