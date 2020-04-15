How to Emergency Foster to Adopt homeless pets during quarantine

With self-quarantine keeping most of the country home, many are looking to adopt a furry friend to make staying at home a little bit better.
With Baldwin County Animal Shelter halting adoptions and closing their facility to the public, the role of rescue organizations like Baldwin County Humane Society have become that much more important.
While you can’t adopt a dog from the shelter right now, you can still adopt or foster through animal rescues throughout our area.
Baldwin County Humane Society say they’ve already pulled 10-15 animals from the Baldwin County Animal Shelter, and foster families have doubled, as well as adoptions over the course of the last month.
You can foster to adopt, adopt, or just foster a cat, kitten, dog, or puppy through the human society right now.
We’re told the humane society’s adoption coordinator has gotten creative with matching pets to potential pet parents, treating it a lot like online dating.
With the facility closed to the public due to health and safety reasons, they are having to get more creative with meet and greets, and are operating right now by appointment only.
Every time an animal is adopted or fostered it allows the society to free up more space to rescue more animals, as animal shelters remain closed to adoptions but are still taking in animals as the pandemic continues.
Fostering allows you to take an animal into your home, while not accepting financial responsibility for that pet, with vet care, food, and other necessities being covered by the humane society until adoption.
All you have to do is apply online to foster an animal, then the humane society will contact you and work out a pick up time and location outside their facility to help ensure proper social distancing.
To learn more, click here.
