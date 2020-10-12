If you are left hanging by your insurance company or waiting on a contractor to repair storm damage, you are not alone.
Baldwin County's Faith Construction Company says there are still some things you can do to secure your home and prevent further damage in the meantime.
"Tear it out, get the insolation out, spray bleach water, dilute some bleach water down, but being proactive is a heck of a lot better than sitting back and waiting on your insurance or a contractor," said Doug Barrett, owner of Faith Construction Company.
Most of the damage Barrett's company has seen has been water and tree damage.
He says stopping water damage before it turns to mold and mildew could save you thousands of dollars, and doesn't necessarily require an expert or professional.
"Tear it out, literally, if its wet tear it out immediately. It doesn't have to be pretty and it doesn't have to look good, the most important part is you just get that moisture out of your home," said Barrett.
Barrett says many insurance companies he works with do not cover mold and mildew.
If they have already started to grow in your home, he suggests spraying the area with bleach water or antibacterial spray you can find at any home improvement store.
With hurricane season still in full swing, Barrett says keeping water out will prevent even more problems.
He says the best way to secure your tarp is with 1 by 2 slats screwed, not nailed into your roof, placed vertically.
"Its not a matter of whether my roof is going to get damaged or not, when you're talking about 105 mph winds. Its going to happen, so having those tarps to put on immediately is really going to be the key," said Barrett.
Barrett also says its best to wait 60-90 days after a storm to make repairs if you only have minor damage.
He says this is when materials and labor will be most affordable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.