Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is re-opening parts of Alabama, but many businesses will remain closed.
We have heard a lot about the need for more testing.
And the state health officer for Alabama addressed that at the governor's news conference Tuesday.
There's a pretty wide disparity around the state on the number of people tested.
Mobile County Health Department officials say they've conducted more than 6800 tests.
Baldwin County has conducted over 2400.
But Cleburne County, in northeast Alabama, has only conducted 77 as of Tuesday afternoon.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said he wishes he had better access to testing materials.
Harris said, "We do feel like a lot of time we have sort of, "just in time" inventory, like, we're not sure if we can test tomorrow. But then, at the last minute, you know, we manage a way to do that, so we've not had any complete interruptions, but it still, you know, a bit of an issue every single day to make sure we have what we need."
Harris said he does feel the state has increased capacity quite a bit, but the issue has been access in the right places.
