Local Airbus officials are responding to reports that Airbus will make major cuts worldwide.
Airbus has announced it will cut about 15,000 jobs, or more than 10% of its workforce, worldwide over the next 12 months.
That's because of the big drop in demand for new aircraft because of COVID-19
FOX10 asked a spokesperson for Airbus Mobile about what impact this will have locally and was given this statement: "At this point we are not going into any further detail around impact to specific sites such as Mobile. Any such discussions will take place first with our employees."
The Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Group, Guillaume Faury, did release a video statement on the company website saying support from various governments have helped, but that Airbus is facing the gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced.
Faury said, "Given the scale of the crisis and the share of our business that has disappeared for the foreseeable future, there is still a need for adaptation. This means we consider that a reduction of positions cannot be avoided."
Airbus announced several weeks ago the company had to cut the number of sub- contracted engineers and temporary support staff, affecting 26 people, at the Mobile Engineering Center.
To give you an idea how much air travel has fallen, the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, releases daily travel numbers.
The latest shows just over 500,000 air travelers this year compared to more than four times that number last year at this time.
And the immediate future may not be promising.
Airbus officials say air traffic isn't expected to recovered to pre-virus levels before 2023, possibly as late as 2025.
