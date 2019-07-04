Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to Alabama beaches for the 4th of July holiday. Those who came were greeted by calm seas and good weather. For most, regardless of some travel issues, the reward was well worth the trouble in the end.
Those at the beach Thursday, July 4, 2019 would have rather been nowhere else. Gentle surf and a mostly sunny sky was the recipe for a good time. By noon, the beach at Gulf Shores was a sea of people as far as the eye could see. For many the trip to our sandy shores presented some challenges.
“We either try to leave early in the morning or late at night and we drove late at night this time,” said Jennifer Turner from Cullman, AL.
“When we got on 65, it was fine until we started getting around Montgomery and then the wrecks and the rain and us using Siri on Google Maps sent us through these towns,” Everette Chrisco from South Carolina said. “I thought we saw wagon ruts on a couple spots, so…”
Traffic had lightened up some by midday, but a steady flow continued to push south on Highway 59. The goal for most was just to get there and let the fun begin. Some played games, many went for a swim, but for most, just having their feet in the sand was enough. With such crowds, what the view was like from your patch of sand required a little planning ahead.
Becky Green drove all night from Arkansas, finally arriving in Gulf Shores at 2:00 a.m. After just a few hours sleep, she staked out her piece of sand at 7:00 a.m. Will Cannon and his family drove in from Louisiana a day early and got to the beach before the crowds.
“We were going to try and get here early to beat the traffic for Fourth of July because we thought it was going to be packed so we came early,” Cannon explained.
With good weather and calm seas forecasted through the weekend, large crowds are expected throughout the holiday. If you plan on getting some beach time in, take the same advice. Get there early.
