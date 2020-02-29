Mobile County deputies marked off a wooded area in Eight Mile after a person found a human skull Saturday.
A citizen found the skull off Lot Road near Valhalla Drive and alerted a deputy, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said.
Nothing else was recovered, investigators say, but the sheriff’s office will meet Sunday to determine how to search the area.
This is a developing story.
