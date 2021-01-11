MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- With more kids at home because of the pandemic, Chris Ziebach, founder of the Camille Place, said it makes them more of a target for predators.
In 2019, there were more than 11,000 human trafficking cases reported in the united states. That's more than double what it was in 2015.
Human trafficking is a global epidemic according to the United States Department of State. Monday was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Ziebach said, "It's in our backyards. It's definitely in Alabama."
Chris Ziebach said human trafficking is happening every day and the resources for victims are limited.
She said, "The last statistic that we have is from 2017 and that showed over 500 children were rescued in Alabama and no where to place them. No where."
She's hoping to help change that by building a home for women and children who have been rescued out of trafficking. She said the best strategy to combat it starts with awareness.
"It's not necessarily that white van that pulls up at Walmart. This is taking place in our homes, with your kids and their cellphones," said Ziebach.
Ziebach said the pandemic could even be detrimental for some children.
"Now, in our state, it was 5,000, and I found out Friday that it's 10,000+ children who haven't reported back to school since it started back. So, where are they? Are they safe? Are they okay? I feel like when we see a break from covid, and I pray we do, I'm afraid we'll see more and more children that will need us," Ziebach said.
The pandemic, plus an active hurricane season pushed back the Camille Place home for trafficking victims. If you want to donate, or want to help finish building it, donate on their website.
