Hundreds plunge into Gulf of Mexico and 2020 in Gulf Shores

Hundreds took a plunge into 2020 and the chilly Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.
It was all a part of Kiwanis’s of Gulf Shores 9th Annual Polar Plunge.
The party kicked off at 11 am with a live DJ, bonfire on the beach, and lots of family fun, with hundreds of people young and old taking a dip into the Gulf for a good cause.
All proceeds went to Kiwanis’s of Gulf Shores and Alabama Special Olympics.
After taking a chilly swim, participants warmed up in The Hangout, with free chili and hot cocoa to go around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.