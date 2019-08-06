MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A good turn out in downtown Tuesday night for MPD's National Night Out. Crime Prevention at the forefront of the event -- which had more than 350 runners signing up for the 23rd Annual Crime Prevention 5K.
"My goal is to finish... Laughs! That's our only goal here today -- to have fun and finish," said Noell Black.
Everyone supporting the efforts of the women and men of the Mobile Police Department.
"They do so much -- we're just so blessed to have them in our city taking care of us and protecting us on a daily basis. They deserve to paid so much more than what they get. So anything we can do to support them -- we'll do," said Suzanne Clark.
"With the things that have been happening nationally around the country with the shootings we have had -- it's appropriate that we have tonight... And I think it will mean more because of those events -- to bring it home to Mobile," said Assistant Police Chief Clay Godwin.
The first to cross the finish line -- St. Paul's William Jameson -- with a time of 16:57.
"It feels real dizzy. That's what it feels like. Laughs," said an out of breath Jameson.
It's a race for all ages and skill levels.
"The last time he ran this one he was in a baby stroller... So he wasn't running officially," said one woman.
From one of the youngest runners in the race -- to one of the oldest -- 82-year-old Will Wright continues to inspire so many.
"I have a passion for it... I started running when I was 43 to lose a little weight. I ran with a bunch of guys and over time -- I got better and better and they got worse and worse and eventually dropped out, except for me. So I've enjoyed it. I've kept my weight down. I have no heart problems. I've been blessed and hope I'm going to make it to 90 -- and still be running. I hope," said Wright.
"I've been trying to beat Mr. Will for probably two years -- and I'm always behind him. I've come close twice but I fell down -- laughs! But he's an amazing runner...And like I said -- i'm just trying to beat him," said Sara Bradley.
Door prizes were also handed out -- including round trip tickets to anywhere in the U.S.
