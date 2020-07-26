MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA)— Standing through the pouring rain and under the beating heat, hundreds of people found the patient wait to pay their respects to Rep. John Lewis, well worth it Sunday afternoon in Montgomery.
His casket, draped by the American flag, was carried into the Capitol, where it lay in state through Sunday evening, some finding it to be a profound symbol, “This is where they said they would never get when they were marching cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge over 60 years ago, but how ironic John Lewis gets carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, horse drawn carriage and then they bring him to the statehouse… only God can do that,” said Gerald Aubrey who came from Atlanta, Georgia.
Like Aubrey, who chose to honor Lewis in Alabama to escape the larger crowds in Atlanta, many traveled from near and far to pay tribute to the late civil rights icon.
“To know that he’s from Alabama too, fortunate to be this close to where he’s coming, why would you not? To honor this man,” said Ginger Worley from Auburn.
Up to 3,000 people were drawn to the state capital, to be close to the man they love and adored.
“To have such a hero, such an incredible human being that guides us forward in the understanding of how to live together and how to move beyond these horrible moments, I admire him so much, you couldn’t have kept me away,” said Barbara Mclean from Atlanta.
Making their way up the capitol steps showing their gratitude for all of the “good trouble” Lewis got into throughout his lifetime in his plight for equality.
“Just to salute him, say thank you for all what he has done,” said John Okokhere from Atlanta.
“To thank him for everything he’s done over his 80 years of life for us,” said Charlotte Jack from Columbus, GA.
Every single person who talked to Fox10 News said they will carry his legacy by doing something very simple: voting, which is something John Lewis championed.
