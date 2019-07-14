Dauphin Island surf during TS Barry

The surf rolls in at Dauphin Island as Tropical Storm Barry moves westward in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, July 12, 2019.

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- At least 10 sea turtle nests on Dauphin Island were destroyed as Hurricane Barry moved through the Gulf of Mexico.

Share the Beach Dauphin Island said all of the nests monitored by the group were washed-over. Ten of those nests are a total loss and two are presumed destroyed.

The group said it still has nine nests that it will be able to monitor.

