DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- At least 10 sea turtle nests on Dauphin Island were destroyed as Hurricane Barry moved through the Gulf of Mexico.
Share the Beach Dauphin Island said all of the nests monitored by the group were washed-over. Ten of those nests are a total loss and two are presumed destroyed.
The group said it still has nine nests that it will be able to monitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.