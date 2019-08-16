BILOXI, Miss (WALA) – Saturday marks 50 years since Hurricane Camille slammed the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“She was no lady that’s for sure,” said Betty Welton, who lived through the storm.
It is a memory still fresh.
“I was 22 whenever it hit,” Welton said. “I’m 72 now, time flies.”
Welton lived through the damaging and destructive Hurricane Camille. She remembers the battle just to get home before the storm hit.
“What was so hard for me was the wind was blowing really bad trying to hold onto the steering wheel because it kept wanting me to move,” she said.
On Friday, a documentary premiered in Biloxi looking back at the monster storm and how it shaped the area.
It is called "Camille: The Original Monster Storm".
“It shows our resilience, how we came back after Camille,” said Robin Krohn-David, Executive Director at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum. “That was the monster storm before Katrina.”
All these years later, they hope people can learn from Camille and this documentary that hurricanes are nothing to mess around with.
“Learn from the past to prepare for the future because it’s a matter of not if, but when the next storm comes,” said Rex Jones, Filmmaker.
Looking toward the future, while also focusing on how August 17th 1969 changed many lives.
“Many people lost so much and how the community truly came together,” said Carolyn Monroe.
“Everybody helped everybody, everybody lost something,” Welton said. “I think it was like in Katrina.”
This documentary will be played on TV twice in Mississippi before being put online for everyone to watch for free.
