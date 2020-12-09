Hurricane debris pickup deadlines coming up in Gulf Shores

500,000 cubic yards of debris and more than 20 million dollars of damage later, crews are making their last debris pass in Gulf Shores.
That's all just within city limits.
Public Works say they have seen more debris than expected, most of it vegetation that's been able to grow since our last major storm hit.
That changed with Sally making landfall exactly 16 years later, within miles of where Ivan first hit.
"It was a significant storm, almost probably a 3, that took out all of these trees that have been growing for a while, so its been a lot of debris we've had to pick up," said Noel Hand, Public Works Director for the City of Gulf Shores.
Sunday is the last day for debris pickup in Gulf Shores, but this is just the beginning of the recovery process.
"Now it moves into our city facilities, to be able to fix facilities that were damaged, roof damage. We're in the process right now of fixing those," said Hand.
Regular yard debris pickup will resume next week.
Keep in mind it is now the contractor's responsibility to dispose of any debris at job sites.
If you have any questions, please call the Gulf Shores Public Works Department at 251.968.1156.
If you are a resident who lives on a county-maintained road and has questions about debris pickup, please contact Baldwin County Solid Waste at 251.972.6878.
If you are a resident who lives on a state-maintained road and has any questions about debris pickup, please contact the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) at 251.470.8200.
