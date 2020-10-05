Hurricane Delta has strengthened again with winds now reaching 80 mph.
The National Hurricane Center said that Delta will continue to intensify and could be a Category 3 storm by Wednesday. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between the Texas/Louisiana border and Destin on Friday.
