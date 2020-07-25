PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) -- Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Corpus Christi.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mobile County teacher in induced coma from COVID-19, friends asking for prayers
- Police say Mobile woman was killed by her son at apartment on Azalea Road
- MPD: Man arrested after female found unconscious
- MCPSS superintendent reaches out to parents about remote learning plans for start of school year
- One killed in shooting at apartment complex in Mobile
- MCHD: CDC changes guidelines for people testing COVID positive
- Legendary TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88
- Saturday was a day of light, passing showers; expect the same on Sunday
- ALDI to open regional headquarters and distribution center in Baldwin County
- Walmart will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.