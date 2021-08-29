Austal USA in Mobile will be closed on Monday for both shifts due to Hurricane Ida. The shipbuilder will resume normal hours on Tuesday.
Mercy Life of Alabama will be closed Monday. Any participant with needs to call the on call service.
Schools, colleges and universities all across the FOX10 viewing area have announced closures because of the hurricane.
As well, many area roadways were shut down on Sunday.
