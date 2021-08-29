ALDOT reports the eastbound and westbound Exit 30 on ramps to the Interstate 10 Bayway are closed due to flooding.

ALDOT says water is entering the causeway eastbound lanes and crews are at the area monitoring the situation.

Alabama 163 is closed just north of Dog River Bridge due to flooding.

Alabama 193 south of Alabama 188 is closed with water and debris over the road, ALDOT says.

ALEA reports the Bayou La Batre lift bridge is also closed.