PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WALA)- Days after Hurricane Ida made landfall, the staff with the Gulf Islands National Seashore went into the park to check for damages, but found something they weren’t expecting.

“Staff discovered two clusters of cannonballs in an area we had not seen cannonballs in the past,” said Superintendent Echols.

That number eventually growing to 194 cannonballs. Superintendent Darrell Echols of the Gulf Islands National Seashore says the cannonballs still had explosive materials in them and were considered live ammunition. The park immediately reached out for help.

“We contacted Hurlburt D.O.D. staff to come out and do the disposal which typically is blow them up,” said Superintendent Echols

Superintendent Echols says these are Civil War-era cannonballs. They plan to bring in archeological staff for a survey to determine if there is any more ammunition in the area. As well as determine the origins of the ones they found

“We’ll try to determine whose cannonballs they are, why they’re there, and what they may be affiliated with," said Superintendent Echols.

So far there have been no other cannonballs found within the national seashore boundaries. But the far end of the seashore’s Perdido Key area remains closed just in case there are more of them in the sand.

“Anything that involves triggering the cannonballs could have easily caused them to explode," said Superintendent Echols. So us being able to find them when we did in the way that we found them helps remove that risk from the public.

Superintendent Echols also mentioned that the park was a historic military fort So it’s possible to find live munitions in the sand. If you do come across one. Make sure you notify law enforcement or park personnel right away.