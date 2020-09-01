A Baldwin County group of responders is collecting items of immediate need for the disaster victims of Calcasieu Parrish in Louisiana.
The local responders will be traveling to the disaster impact area to gather specific information on community needs. At this time, the items listed below are needed and have been requested by the residents of Calcasieu Parrish.
If you wish to contribute to this cause, take your contributions to one of the designated locations listed no later than noon on Wednesday, Sept. 2 to be included in this initial effort.
Hurricane Laura Disaster Response Donations Needed
• Small Inexpensive Charcoal Grills
• Charcoal
• Lighters
• Lighter Fluid
• Non-Perishable Food Items
Drop off locations:
Foley Satellite Courthouse, 201 East Section Ave., Foley, AL 36535
Daphne Fire Station #2, 228280 N. Main St. Daphne, AL 36526
Fairhope Satellite Courthouse, 1100 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532
Baldwin County Archives and History 305 E. Second St. Bay Minette, AL 36507
