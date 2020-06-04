Hurricane preparedness in the midst of pandemic

Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring Tropical Storm Cristobal around the clock.
As this marks the first storm of hurricane season, they want you to make sure you are prepared.
In addition to having your hurricane kit and evacuation route ready to go, Baldwin County EMA also suggests adding new items to your checklist due to the pandemic, like hand sanitizer, masks, disinfectant wipes, and Lysol.
“In the event that you have to do something you normally don’t do in order to save yourself, your property, whatever the case may be, have a way to protect yourself. Some personal safety items," said Zach Hood, Director of Baldwin County EMA.
Other items you should make sure to have in your kit includes batteries, emergency food and water, a first aid kit and manual, flashlight, and a battery operated radio.
To stay informed, stick with FOX10 News on air and online, as well as registering at alertbaldwin.com.
