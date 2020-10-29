Boat owner Ricky Mitchell, center, and his friend Buck, left, no last name given, survey damage to his boat that washed up against the home of Ray Garcia, in Lakeshore, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through Wednesday with a tidal surge that caused the boat to become unmoored. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Workers remove debris from an unoccupied structure that collapsed yesterday as Hurricane Zeta passed through in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The storm left much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A passing car's headlights illuminate a darkened Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through Wednesday leaving much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A darkened Bourbon Street is illuminated only by passers-by with lights and car headlights in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through today leaving much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Patrons resume their socializing at Cuban Cigar Bar in the French Quarter in New Orleans, after power was restored Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta passed through today leaving much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A Plaquemines Parish sheriff deputy walks away after workers closed a floodwall gate on Hwy 39 in Poydras, La., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Minnie Lewis fishes for crabs before the wind and waves kick up, in Chalmette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Beach hotel workers cover doors and windows with plywood as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Beach hotel workers cover doors and windows with plywood as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Beach hotel workers store chairs inside as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
A worker installs a tarpaulin at the entrance of a beach club in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Clouds gather over Playa Gaviota Azul as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun, Mexico, early Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)
Workers prepare to remove a highway sign that was toppled by Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Zeta is leaving Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on a path that could hit New Orleans Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Palm trees are buffeted by the winds of Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, early Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Zeta is leaving Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on a path that could hit New Orleans Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)
Jane McDow walks with her dog 'Duke' along the Lake Pontchartrain seawall in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Minnie Lewis fishes for crabs before the wind and waves kick up, in Chalmette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall this afternoon as a category 2 storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A home is damaged in Citronelle, Ala., by a fallen tree after Hurricane Zeta moved through the region.
Matt Barrentine, FOX10 News
A car is left abandoned after a tree fell in Citronelle as Hurricane Zeta moved through the region.
Matt Barrentine, FOX10 News
Photo submitted by Mudrich Rachel who reports that this is Walter Tanner Road and Wilmer Georgetown Road in Wilmer
Photo submitted by Mudrich Rachel who reports that this is Walter Tanner Road and Wilmer Georgetown Road in Wilmer
Photo submitted by Mudrich Rachel who reports that this is Walter Tanner Road and Wilmer Georgetown Road in Wilmer
Rose Avenue at Zimlich Avenue in Mobile, Ala., after Hurricane Zeta
Byron Day, FOX10 News
Rose Avenue at South Avenue in Mobile, Ala., after Hurricane Zeta
Byron Day, FOX10 News
Damage at Minnie Mae's in Jackson, Ala., after Hurricane Zeta
Matt Barrentine, FOX10 News
Tree falls into home in Jackson, Ala., seen the morning after Hurricane Zeta roared through the region.
Matt Barrentine, FOX10 News
Gerald Herbert
Gerald Herbert
