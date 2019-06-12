Police say 59-year-old William Brutkiewicz was arrested on Tuesday, June 11, and charged with domestic violence 2nd.
According to authorities, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Old Shell Road in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim had been shot.
They say the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim's husband was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
