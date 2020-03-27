Such a great moment in the Dawes Community of West Mobile this morning as the teachers and staff at Hutchens Elementary paraded through several neighborhoods to stay connected and share smiles in the midst of the Coronavirus school shutdown.
Fox10's Joe Emer was live at the parade to bring this emotional moment and all of those smiles to you!
Thank you from all of us here at Fox10 to all of the teachers and educators across our viewing area for all that you do.
Click on the link to see some of the parade!
