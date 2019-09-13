I-10 WB closed due to garbage truck fire Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Sep 13, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Nancy Scibano Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save I-10 WB is shutdown right now between Rangeline and Highway 90 due to a garbage truck fire. This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags I-10 Wb Fire Garbage Truck Company Shutdown Story Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWoman shot twice in head expected to survive, family seeking justice220 dogs, 50 cats died in flooding at Bahamas animal shelter during Hurricane DorianBoy bullied for homemade University of Tennessee T-shirt has logo become official design33-year-old mother shot in the face in Prichard Tuesday morningTwo killed in crash while fleeing from MCSO deputiesPolice identify man dead after shootout with Gulf Shores officersCold case murder suspect back in jail after being released in error.Towing owner arrested on theft chargeSuspect taken into custody in cold case murder from 1980Mom shot to death in road rage attack while teaching teenage son to drive, police say Videos Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today! Daily News Update Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Stormtracker Daily Weather Would you like to receive the daily weather Outlook? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
