HARRISON CO, MS (WALA)- A crazy story unfolded on I-10 in Mississippi Thursday.
An accident on the interstate may have saved the life of someone in another crash, below the interstate.
Rescuers said the crash on the interstate caused traffic to back up and that's when a driver in that back up looked off the Wolf River bridge and noticed an overturned vehicle 30 feet below.
Rescue crews rushed to the scene and found the driver trapped inside.
The driver was flown to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believed the driver had likely crashed overnight and had been there for eight hours.
