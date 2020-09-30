JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- Mississippi State Troopers responded to a single vehicle fatal wreck in the early morning hours Wednesday that claimed the lives of two people, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The wreck occurred in Jackson County on Interstate 10 East near the 60 mile marker.
When troopers arrived on scene, it appeared that a Nissan pickup truck traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree, with five passengers in the vehicle.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said one passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. The driver was airlifted from the scene and later died at the hospital, and the three remaining passengers were transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the MHP said.
The accident is currently under investigation. The names of the victims is being withheld, pending notification of the next of kin.
