Atmore Police are releasing more information on a tragic accident.
A three year old boy was struck and killed outside a day care center there, and police say the driver of the car who hit him was his 15 year old sister.
Police say it happened outside Lil Angels Daycare shortly after 5 pm Thursday.
First responders answered many 911 calls about a child hit by a vehicle.
Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said, "On arrival, they saw a three year old male child laying in the daycare's driveway."
Brooks said witnesses told police a female left the daycare and was en route to drive a vehicle from one location around to the front door.
He said the driver was later identified as the boy's 15 year old sister.
Brooks said, "There were two smaller siblings of hers that followed behind her. She got into a vehicle and, then, began to move forward and, at that time, the three year old child was struck."
Brooks said medics tried to revive the child, but couldn't.
Melissa Stoker said she saw plenty of police cars in the area Thursday and wondered what was going on.
She said, "There was very a lot of them, at least 8 or 10. They had the road blocked off."
Police haven't released any names as of yet.
As for the driver, Brooks said, "It was my understanding that she just recently got her learner's permit possibly the day before this happened."
People around town are talking about the tragedy.
When asked what she thought when she first heard about what happened, Theresa Durant said, "I cried. I actually cried."
As for any charges in the case, Brooks said, "When we complete our investigation, we will turn over our findings to the District Attorney and, possibly, present this case to a grand jury."
Durant asked, "You all out there pray for the three year old, please, because he...its effect on the family, its effect on where it happened. So please pray for everybody."
Police say despite the fact the incident happened on Halloween, it was not related to Trick or Treat activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.