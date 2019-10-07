Shameka Stabler is the lone survivor of the murder/suicide in Prichard Thursday that took the life of her friend Jasmine Fields and Tyvonte Johnson.
Fields was a single mother of 2. She was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend.
Stabler was shot trying to save Fields, who was her best friend.
"I did the best I could," she said.
FOX 10 news spoke with Stabler for the first time Monday. She was released from the hospital Saturday.
She said her bond with Fields was unbreakable and she stuck by her side until the end.
"I did what she asked me to do," Stabler explained. "She said 'sis don't leave me out here' and I stayed out there with her."
The details of that horrific night are still vivid for Stabler, but she chose to remain silent about it for now. She doesn't want to re-live the trauma.
"It's been hard. Just trying not to think about it, like trying my best not to think about it."
Stabler told FOX 10 news she's still in a lot of pain. A bullet on the right side of her chest, a broken heart on the left.
"I'm doing a little better. I got shot in the chest. It went through my lung, out my lung through my liver and it's just like down in my stomach. They said it was too damaged to remove it," said Stabler.
She remembers Fields as a gem. She said at times the pain feels unbearable.
"Jasmine was a very loving, she was a sweetheart. That was my baby," added Stabler.
Hopefully, she said, the memories will help her heal. One memory in particular was posted to Stabler's Facebook page today.
"I think I was going through something and Jasmine, she knew when something was wrong with me. She'll text me out the blue," she explained.
It's unclear how long Stabler's recovery will be.
She said the bullet, which went down into her stomach is something she'll have to live with since it can't be removed.
