A second person has now died following a terrifying crash that sent three medical helicopters to a crash scene in Baldwin County.
It happened about 7:30 Tuesday night at the intersection of U.S Highway 90 and County Road 85 in Robertsdale.
Two people are dead, four others hurt, including a pregnant woman.
Robertsdale Police say the accident involved a Jeep heading south on County Road 85, crossing over Highway 90 and striking an SUV, a Highlander, heading east on Highway 90.
Robertsdale Police Chief Brad Kendrick said, "The Highlander was occupied by a white female that was pregnant. She was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. The Jeep was occupied by six occupants. Three were lifeflighted out to various hospitals. Three were taken by ground."
Roman Bonner lives near the scene and said he saw the accident.
He said, "I felt so helpless because, you know... it was bad."
Bonner said he was walking back to his home when he saw a black Jeep, "and it hit a white SUV and it clipped it and it flipped the Jeep up and over, and a white SUV hit the power pole and snapped it."
Bonner said he called 911, ran to the scene, and saw young people hurt in the crash, and it appeared that three people were thrown from the accident.
Bonner said, "I had 911 on the phone and, I guess, a nurse, she, by the time I got up to that one boy, she jumped out and, I guess she was a nurse, and, she was doing chest compressions and was on 911, and it was just absolutely crazy. "
According to a Facebook post, the pregnant woman was hurt, but not critically.
It said she was nine months pregnant with her first child and due to give birth Friday.
The post said doctors did a C section and delivered a baby boy.
Another person who lives near the scene says the roads can get busy.
Dallas Richards said, "It's just real congested at times. You just have to be extra, extra careful. And a lot of tourists travel this road and they're not familiar with it."
Robertsdale Police say they are not going to release the identities of those hurt until Thursday, and their investigation of the accident continues.
EARLIER POSTS:
UPDATE @ 11:20 A.M. WEDNESDAY: The Robertsdale Police Department now says a second person has died following the crash Tuesday night at U.S. 90 and Baldwin 85.
The following was posted to social media by the department:
Update to the previous post regarding the motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US 90 and County Road 85. There are now two confirmed fatalities. Other passengers / drivers remain in several different medical facilities with various degrees of injury. At this time we will not release the names of those involved so that we can be assured ample time has been provided for family to be notified. The names of those involved will be released tomorrow. If you plan to be driving in the area of this accident, please use caution and expect possible delays as we will have investigators on scene at different times in the coming days continuing to process the scene. Thank everyone for your patience and our thoughts are with everyone involved.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Robertsdale Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash that killed one person and seriously injured several more.
The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 90 and County Road 85. According to police, a Jeep heading south on County Road 85 crashed into a Toyota SUV heading west on Highway 90.
Police said six people were in the Jeep. One person was killed, three were flown to local hospitals on helicopters, and two others were taken by ambulance. Details about their conditions are not currently available.
A pregnant woman was in the Toyota and was rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police said she is expected to survive.
Power lines were knocked down when one of the vehicles struck a power pole. Officers asked drivers to avoid the area for several hours as they investigated the crash and worked to get everything cleaned up and repaired.
